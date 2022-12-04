He captured the hearts of millions across the internet, amassing over 2 million followers – and even bringing a new phrase to the fold in a "bones" day, but beloved dog, and TikTok star, Noddle, has died.

The TikTok star who has brought joy to countless people has died at the age of 14, his owner Jonathan Graziano revealed in a tearful video on Saturday.

Announcing the death of the much-beloved pug, Graziano told his followers: “He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graziano concluded in his tribute post: "I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness.

Noodle the pug has died. Picture: Jongraz/Instagram

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He made millions of people happy - what a run! Thank you for loving him."

Noodle, a rescue dog who was 7 when Graziano adopted him, shot to fame last year through his daily vibe predictions which would see Graziano would gently prop Noodle up in his dog bed. If he remained standing, that would mean the day ahead was a “bones day” ― a day to get out there and make things happen, and if he flopped back down in bed, it was a “no bones” day ― or time to chill and relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His antics on the social media platform sparked songs, parodies and even saw the phrase “No-bones Day” being used frequently, with his antics seeing him honoured by the state of New York in an official ceremony and for bringing “joy and hope to New Yorkers.”

Noodles videos racked up millions of views, and his account grew to 4.5 million followers, with the internet sensation even launching his own book published this year, before taking a break from the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His owner’s page was soon flooded with messages of condolence following the news, with one user writing: "Noodle impacted so many people - he made their days and weeks better. He was amazing.”

The comment alone amassed 2.5 million likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad