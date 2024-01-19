Nominations now open for Aberdeenshire heroes who make a difference

A celebration of people that make a difference to their communities is now open for nominations.

Provost Cllr Judy Whyte and STV presenter Chris Harvey at last year's Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

People across Aberdeenshire can nominate their heroes for the 2024 Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards in eight different categories.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte said: “For many of us there will be someone who instantly springs to mind as deserving of recognition.

“We’re looking for people who, without asking, give their energy and enthusiasm, and that most precious commodity, their time, to support projects, communities, and causes.

“If you know of someone who makes a difference, nominating them for an Inspiring Aberdeenshire Award is a terrific way to show your appreciation for the work they do.”

The ceremony will take place in September and the event is filmed so the wider Aberdeenshire community can enjoy the finalists’ stories and local performances.

The categories are:

Heart of Aberdeenshire caring awardAwarded to a person who has had a significant positive impact on the life(s) of a vulnerable person(s). Nominees will care for others, either through the course of their employment, for a family member or as a volunteer carer.

Inspirational Volunteer awardAwarded to an individual or group who have gone the extra mile by volunteering for a local initiative that makes a difference to the lives of others or communities.

Local Hero courage award

Awarded to an individual who in the face of adversity has shown courage, bravery and dedication to helping to overcome a difficult situation.

Beautiful Aberdeenshire environmental awardAwarded to an individual or group who is working hard to help nurture and enhance our area’s natural beauty through environmental initiatives.

Community Spirit awardAwarded to an individual or group who have supported a cause or project which helps to foster a spirited, embracing and vibrant local community.

Cultural awardAwarded to an individual or community group who has made an excellent contribution to the promotion of local culture in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire’s Future awardAwarded to a young individual (under 25) who has shown great leadership and helped to inspire and motivate others in support of a local cause.

Lifetime achievement awardThis award will be presented to an individual who over the course of a number of years has made an outstanding contribution to a local cause, project or initiative, and is a true inspiration to others across Aberdeenshire.

Nominations – which can be made at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/inspiring-aberdeenshire-2024 - for the council-run event close on February 29.