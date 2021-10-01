Gadgets, cars, castles and tipples will give fans the full 007 experience.

On a two-day round trip tour from Edinburgh, this private tour features highlights such as seeing a collection of Bond memorabilia, including a BMW 750 used in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’; scenic drives through areas and naval bases used in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ as well as a visit to the headquarters of MI6 in ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The itinerary weaves the theme into cuisine with lunch dates at Miss Moneypenny’s Diner and a trip to a whisky distillery to sample one of the spy’s favourite drinks.

Each private and personalised tour has a dedicated guide, an expert in storytelling, local insights and historic tales.

For more information visit Rabbie’s Tours website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.