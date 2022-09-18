News you can trust since 1817
No sale: eBay removes wristbands given to those queuing to see Queen’s coffin

The online site eBay is removing listings for the wristbands given to people queueing to see the Queen lying in state.

By Jane Kirby
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:39 pm

Some people have sought to cash in by selling the bands, which have reportedly attracted bids of several thousand pounds before being removed.

An eBay spokesperson said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

The eBay events tickets policy says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.

Removed from sale: eBay has taken down any sales of wristbands issued for the public attending the Queen's lying in state

A few orange wristbands remained on the site under the header “new listing” on Sunday morning.

They were priced with starting bids from £20 to £150.

There were initial reports of wristbands changing hands for thousands of pounds but these have been discredited and described as ‘sheer myth’ by several sources.

The wristbands will eventually have a value for collectors but not until the true number dispensed is officially confirmed.

