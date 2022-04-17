Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking Covid face mask rules

Police Scotland is currently assessing a complaint made against Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to Police Scotland after being accused of breaking laws Covid laws as a video emerged of her socialising with people indoors while not wearing a mask.

While out campaigning ahead of the local council elections in Scotland, the First Minister visited Icoic Gents Hair in East Kilbride where the video in question was shot.

The video shows Ms Sturgeon mixing with customers and staff members indoors without a mask.

It comes as, until tomorrow, Scotland has laws requiring people to wear face masks indoors at public settings, such as hairdressers and shopping centres.

From Easter Monday onwards, this law will become guidance which the First Minister herself has strongly encouraged others to follow.

Following the emergence of the video, Jane Lax, former treasurer of the Moray Conservative Association, has accused the First Minister of “sheer arrogance” and claims to have reported her to Police Scotland.

She tweeted: “I’ve had enough of this disdain and sheer arrogance of Nicola Sturgeon.

“Someone has to report her to Police Scotland and as the opposition parties aren’t holding her to account, it will have to be little old me.

“It needs more than me doing it though.

“I am sure that Police Scotland will not do anything about it but if we do nothing, we are complicit in her ability to mock us.”

Police Scotland has said they are currently assessing the report.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

