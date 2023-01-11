NHS Grampian Endowment Fund launches Community Grants Programme

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund has announced the launch of the latest round of its Community Grants Programme.

Inspire service users enjoying their Summer Party at Balmedie beach.

The Endowment Fund, which is the official charity of NHS Grampian, launched its funding programme in 2020 to encourage community-based health and wellbeing initiatives across the North-east.

The programme provides grants of up to £10,000 to local charities and community organisations to help them develop projects which improve access to health provision, enhance healthcare experiences, and empower individuals to better manage their own health. Applications for community-based initiatives which seek to address health inequalities are particularly welcome.

Lisa Duthie, Charity Lead of NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “Following the success of the Community Grants Programme over the last two years, we are delighted to once again open to applications from local organisations. The health and wellbeing of people across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray is at the heart of what we do, and we are fortunate to have such a diverse range of charities and community organisations across the region who are working towards the same goal.

“In 2023 we look to build on previous years and fund a variety of projects to support as many people as possible in our community.”

Charity Inspire, which supports adults with learning disabilities, received a grant through the programme in 2022.

Andrew Reid, Development Manager at Inspire, said: “The grant from NHS Grampian Endowment Fund was crucial in enabling us to initially re-establish, then further develop, our face-to-face activity sessions for the people we support as restrictions eased and society began to open up again post Coronavirus-pandemic.

“To date, the sessions we have been able to offer include trampolining, pizza and movie nights, visits from magicians and therapy owls, trips to various local places of interest and a Summer Party at Balmedie Beach."