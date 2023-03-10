Next phase of new homes launched at Aden

Housebuilder Bancon Homes has announced the sales launch of the next phase of homes at its Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw.

With only three homes currently remaining, the next phase consists of 28 three, four and five-bedroom detached homes with garages.

For buyers who enjoy the outdoors, homes come with spacious gardens.

The development is also close to the 230-acre Aden Country Park, with its woodland walks, nature trails, heritage centre and children’s adventure playground.

With prices starting at only £269,995, there are nine house styles to choose from.

These range from the stylish three-bedroom Cairnfield to the luxurious five-bedroom Osborne.

Homes include generous well designed living spaces with full height windows flooding them with light and designer dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie which come complete with premium Siemens appliances.

Many also feature utility rooms and a separate study or family room, offering exceptional space for all the family to enjoy.

Bedrooms are large and most have built in oak finish wardrobes.

Bathrooms and en-suites are tiled with high quality Porcelanosa tiling.

In the current climate energy efficiency is essential and our homes are expected to come with an EPC Band B Energy Efficiency Rating, well ahead of the Band D rating for the average home in Scotland. Features include solar PV roof panels.

Commenting on the announcement Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “Due to high demand, we decided to bring forward the sales launch of the next phase of homes at this lovely development.

"We’re delighted that buyers love the location of Aden Meadows, with its close proximity to Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh and the high quality specification of the homes we create.”

“Our part exchange service is also something we would encourage buyers to come to talk to us about. It can really take the stress out of moving home.”

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Monday between 10am and 5pm.

For further details and to download a brochure or organise a viewing of the luxurious Larch show home visit https://www.banconhomes.com/new-homes-for-sale/current/aden-meadows-mintlaw-next-phase/

Bancon Homes is well known across the North East of Scotland where it has an exceptional reputation for its craftsmanship and has been operating for over 40 years.

Part of the Bancon Group, it currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory and Mintlaw and has an exceptional reputation for the quality of its workmanship and its design led approach.

Last year the company was a finalist in three categories of The Scottish Home Awards, two for its Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw and one for The Reserve at Eden in Aberdeen.

In 2021 the company was also nominated as a finalist in three categories, two for its Lochside of Leys development in Banchory and one for the Housebuilder of the Year (less than 100 units).