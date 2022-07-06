Newburgh Mathers pupils use entrepreneurial skills to raise money for Clan

The Primary 7 class at Newburgh Mathers took part in a ‘Grow A Fiver’ project during their final term.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:23 am

The challenge allowed pupils the chance to set up their own business and learn about the world of enterprise.

One small group made dog biscuits to sell, another girl made the most amazing crocheting of beautiful flowers to sell. Others organised raffles, baking and car washing.

The pupils were visited by Alana from Clan Cancer Support and the children presented her with a cheque for over £400.

Newburgh Mathers Primary School pupils presented the cheque to Clan Cancer Support

Alana Welsh, mainland community development coordinator for Clan Cancer Support, said: “These young people demonstrated great imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in their fundraising efforts and the money raised will help Clan support local people.”