Newburgh Mathers pupils use entrepreneurial skills to raise money for Clan

The challenge allowed pupils the chance to set up their own business and learn about the world of enterprise.

One small group made dog biscuits to sell, another girl made the most amazing crocheting of beautiful flowers to sell. Others organised raffles, baking and car washing.

The pupils were visited by Alana from Clan Cancer Support and the children presented her with a cheque for over £400.

