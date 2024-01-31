Newburgh masterplan approved

The masterplan will bring up to 160 new homes to Newburgh (Pic:Ryden)

Plans for the Aberdeenshire site were initially drawn up in partnership with property consultants Ryden and Stewart Milne Homes.

However, a new developer is now being sought to take on the project after the housebuilder collapsed into administration earlier this month.

A statement by Ryden argued the site provides the chance to create an “attractive gateway” to the village.

The site is located along the B9000, sitting next to the St Clair development and across the road from the recently completed Stewart Milne scheme at Sinclair Park.

The masterplan was considered by members of the Formartine area committee.

Although a detailed site plan is still to be brought forward, the development is expected to feature a mix of one to five-bedroom properties.

This will include a variety of semi-detached, detached and terraced homes.

Meanwhile, 25% of the new builds would be affordable to meet Aberdeenshire Council policy.

The development could be delivered over three phases, with 40 to 60 houses completed at a time.

Footpaths and cycleways have been included in the proposal to link the new site with the village’s existing facilities.

Open green spaces have also been added to allow future residents to get out and take in some fresh air while relaxing in the peaceful surroundings.

Specifically, a community orchard is expected to be created to give householders the chance to grow their own fruit.

A play area for youngsters is in the mix too, however councillor Isobel Davidson asked if something else could be put there instead of “traditional swings and roundabouts”.

She also noted that a play area was already located nearby and asked if the suggested new facility was in a “suitable” place.

However, senior planner Ann Ramsay stressed it would be up to the new developer to decide.

She said: “There could be lots of opportunities for a future developer to think outside the box and provide something that’s not already in the village. But there is an expectation that there will be something other than just grass and trees.”

Two public consultations had been held to give existing Newburgh residents the chance to learn more about the plans.

It was noted that the events, held in December 2022 and February last year, had been “well attended”.

But not everyone was a fan.

Concerns had been raised about the large number of homes proposed, while others claimed the development would “alter the character of the village”.

Comments were also made regarding a “lack of amenities” in the village and fears construction would disturb wildlife.

Worried parents also feared the nearby Newburgh Mathers Primary School would struggle to cope with a potential increase in pupils.

However, education chiefs are confident the facility would manage to host a number of youngsters living in the new homes.

But Newburgh residents weren’t the only ones with concerns.

Councillors raised some worries about potential flooding on the northern edge of the site.

But they were assured this would be addressed through flood risk assessments submitted with future planning applications.

They were also told the final layout of the site would be similar to the masterplan and would be used to guide future designs, but it could still be subject to change.