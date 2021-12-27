Newborn baby brought extra helpings of joy by helping his Dad propose to his Mum on Christmas Day

Little Leo was born on Christmas Eve at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, weighing 6lb 1oz.

His arrival was made even more special when his dad, Connor Maciver, 23, dressed his son up on Christmas Day in a onesie that read: “Mummy will you marry Daddy?”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo’s intervention did the trick, with mum Annice Macleod, 22, saying yes to her now husband-to-be.

Connor, a road worker, said: "He's a wee cracker, we won't forget it anyway.

"He was born three weeks early, and I proposed on Christmas Day.

"Leo was wearing the babygrow, I was standing behind Annice and had the ring in my hand.

The happy couple, Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver, with their newborn baby Leo.

"She was a bit shocked to be honest".

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.