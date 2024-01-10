New wave of teachers needed to create ‘generation swim’

Teachers who are playing a vital role in creating ‘Generation Swim’ – a generation of safe and competent swimmers – are being celebrated across the country as part of a Scotland-wide recruitment drive.

The team behind the Learn to Swim National Framework has launched the recruitment campaign in Aberdeenshire, with at least 10% more teachers required to meet the swimming lesson demand in Scotland.

The Learn to Swim National Framework – a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water – is shining a light on the inspiring teachers involved in teaching the next generation of youngsters to swim.

In 2022-23, over 740 candidates took part in 72 swim teacher training courses across Scotland and now the organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses in their local area.

​A nationwide recruitment campaign has been launched to provide a new network of teachers.

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Being a swimming teacher is an incredibly rewarding career, teaching an essential life skill to others and it’s important to be celebrate the individuals who make it all possible. Sadly, there is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water.

“It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change, there is something out there for everyone.”

Organisers have launched the nationwide drive to recruit a new network of poolside teachers, promising huge job satisfaction as they help children of all ages and abilities to become more confident, safer and competent swimmers.

Individuals will be put through the Scottish Swimming Teacher Qualification (SSTQ) which is the industry standard for those who wish to teach unsupervised to groups of swimmers with a range of abilities and is essential for seeking employment as a swimming teacher.