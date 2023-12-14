New record for fish landings at Peterhead

Peterhead Port Authority has set a new record for fish landings, with £226 million worth of catches traded across the quaysides by the end of November.

That beats the total for 2022 of £220 million, itself a record in the modern era, with a month still to go until the end of the year.

Total landings to November 30, 2023 stood at 189,805 tonnes with a gross value of £225,947,904, compared to 162,780 tonnes worth £211,603,580 for the same period in 2022.

Of those, whitefish accounted for 52,765 tonnes worth £96,785,286 (46,925 tonnes worth £94,668,717 in 2022).

It's been another record year for landings at Peterhead.

Meanwhile, pelagic stocks reached 131,534 tonnes worth £113,082,365 (108,137 tonnes worth £94,957,381 in 2022).

This year’s shellfish figures were lower however, with 5,506 tonnes worth £16,079,913 compared to 7,718 tonnes worth £21,977,482 in 2022.

Commenting on the record figures, Peter Duncan, PPA Head of Fishing – Commercial, said: “It has been very successful year for landings, with a notable increase in pelagic landings due to the landings obligation more than compensating for a decline in shellfish landings.

“Whitefish landings are slightly ahead for the year also, and improved quotas for 2024 for most of the key commercial stocks bode well the future.

“The Port offers first-class facilities and infrastructure for the landing and selling of fish, with the maintenance of quality at the heart of everything we do.