New processes in place one year on from Storm Arwen

The Storm Arwen review set out 15 recommendations for the Scottish Government and its partners.

It follows a review of the Storm Arwen response published in January 2022, which set out 15 recommendations for the Scottish Government and its partners.

A report published updates on progress since then, with a range of improvements put in place. These include:

A full winter readiness exercise carried out by emergency responders across every area in Scotland by the end of November A new online learning and training hub to help individuals, community groups and the voluntary sector to prepare, respond and recover from emergencies The development of a new process to monitor and evaluate Scotland’s resilience system annually to identify and resolve issues quickly and effectively Increased integration and engagement with the voluntary sector, and expansion of local directories of assets and capabilities to support resilience activity

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, Keith Brown, said: “The Scottish Government committed to a full review of the circumstances of Storm Arwen, and this report demonstrates clearly the range of work that is underway to ensure that lessons are learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our responder community, including our blue light services and our local authorities, will put these recommendations in place.”

Chair of the Scottish Resilience Partnership Jim Savege said: “Responders have worked hard through the year, reviewing the risks we need to be prepared for, planning and exercising and making sure we are as prepared as we all can be for any future events and incidents we may have to respond to. More than ever, emergency services have considered wider risks that may be realised, and the growing reality of having to deal with concurrent risks and incidents.