A new tour of Falkirk landmark The Kelpies is being offered – for an eye-watering fee.

As the five-star visitor attraction celebrates its tenth anniversary of opening to the public, Falkirk Council leisure and culture services is offering the new tours which they say will be “a unique and intimate experience”.

Visitors can currently take a group tour costing £8 for adults and £7 for concessions.

However, the new private and exclusive tours are priced at £350 according to the booking site.

New and exclusive tours of The Kelpies are being offered in the tenth anniversary year. Pic: Michael Gillen

Dates have still to be arranged but will be during normal opening hours.

Anyone interested is to log their details on the website.

Situated between Falkirk and Grangemouth, The Kelpies are 30 metres tall and weigh over 300 tonnes each, and were constructed as the focal point of The Helix Park in 2014.

Since their installation, they have welcomed over seven million visitors from all over the world.

The tours will be led by an expert guide and will allow visitors to see the striking structures up close, as well as learning about their inspiration for sculpture Andy Scott, the craftmanship that brought them to life and the complexity of the engineering process.

It will culminate in an exclusive view of the structures from the inside.

Lesley O’Hare, culture and greenspace manager at Falkirk Council, said: “Our guided tours of The Kelpies have always been popular, attracting visitors from all around the world. Our new bespoke private tours provide a magical, tailored experience with exclusive access and dedicated attention from our expert guides.

"This allows visitors to explore at their own pace and delve deeper into what interests them most about The Kelpies.”

The Helix, originally created as a space for the communities in the Falkirk area to come together, was awarded five-star visitor attraction status by Visit Scotland and won the ‘Best Visitor Attraction Experience’ at the 2023 Visit Scotland National Thistle Awards. It is estimated that The Kelpies at The Helix have helped to generate an additional £67 million in ‘visitor spend’ in the area.