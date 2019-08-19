New Paddington Bear 50p coins for sale for £1,000

The new Paddington Bear 50p coins which came into circulation just this week are already up for sale on sites such as eBay for as much as £1,000.

The 50p coins, featuring the much-loved children’s character, went into the tills at the Royal Mint Experience near Cardiff last week and are gradually being rolled out nationwide. One coin features the iconic bear wearing his famous duffle coat and hat as he stands outside the Tower of London, while the other shows Paddington Bear tipping his hat as he stands in front of St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, some collectors hoping to cash in on the popularity of the fictional bear have already put the coins up for sale with an asking price of £1,000. Meanwhile, another coin listed on the site already has 22 bids and a current selling price of £410, with two days left to go on the auction.

As well as ordinary coins which will appear in normal change, the Royal Mint also is selling some for £10 in "brilliant uncirculated" condition. Brilliant uncirculated coins are of a higher standard than circulating coins, and the machines used to strike these coins are both polished and finished by hand.

There are also 25,000 silver proof editions available for £65 - which feature Paddington's famous blue duffle coat and red hat in their bright colours - and 600 gold proof editions for £850.

The coins for sale on eBay, however, are the basic 50p coins put into ordinary circulation.

Last year also saw two new Paddington 50p coins going into circulation: one featuring Paddington waving a flag outside Buckingham Palace and the other showing the bear sitting on a suitcase at Paddington train station.