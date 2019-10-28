New owner revealed for Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store

Have your say

Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store has a new tenant.

It has been acquired by 1517 which has already launched in Ayr.

They are expected to take over following Debenhams’ closure after the Christmas retail market is over.

Kirkcaldy is the first of six proposed major acquisitions by the company across Scotland.

1517 is rolling out a multi-million £ programme of store purchases – in Ayr, it moved into the old BhS store.

Only this week, Debenhams put huge “closing down” sale posters in its windows as it began the countdown to closing the doors 13 years after first opening.

The Fife store was the only one in Scotland among 22 UK outlets announced in the first wave of closures in April by the struggling retailer.

On its Facebook page, 15-17 says it is “more than a leading department store – it’s about given the public an experience.”

In a statement it said this was “a positive and great outcome” which could lead to hundreds of jobs across Scotland.