New mental health charter set to be industry game changer

Nearly 200 representatives of leading organisations in the energy industry have joined together to develop a charter aimed at improving the mental health of North Sea workers.

By Morag Kuc
Published 19th May 2023, 08:47 BST

The sector-wide agreement, which is being driven by the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), is being developed in recognition that more must be done after research found 40% of onshore and offshore workers experienced suicidal thoughts some or all of the time while on duty.

The development of the charter is being led by a dedicated team who have determined the key areas of focus for the industry, with the document poised to undergo a wider consultation with stakeholders – including psychologists – before being issued in the coming weeks.

Delegates supported the call for a charter to help create the cultural and process changes required to improve mental health support for onshore and offshore workers.

​Darren Sutherland, Chair of the IADC North Sea Chapter.

Darren Sutherland, Chair of the IADC North Sea Chapter, believes the commitment shown by industry leaders demonstrates the desire for meaningful and lasting change. And as organisations across the country acknowledged Mental Health Awareness Week, he said he hoped companies will mark the occasion by pledging to sign the charter.

“The response to the event last month has been phenomenal, and to have so many stakeholders determined to play a part in improving the mental health support available to energy workers, both offshore and onshore, is heartening,” he said.

​The development of the charter is being led by a dedicated team.
