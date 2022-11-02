New-look baby box to support Aberdeenshire families facing rising costs

Gillian Martin MSP with the new-look Baby Box.

The Scottish Government introduced the Baby Boxes scheme in 2017, entitling every newborn in Scotland to a box containing essential items intended to make sure that every child has the best possible start in life.

Based on the latest figures for number of Baby Boxes given out by health boards, 235,622 boxes have been distributed to parents across Scotland since the start of the project.

Ms Martin, said: “Scotland’s much cherished Baby Box is being given a makeover in time for its fifth anniversary and I was thrilled to be able to have a up-close look at it.

"Already 26,085 Baby Boxes have been delivered across Aberdeenshire by the SNP government since 2017.

“With updated clothing designs, the refreshed Baby Box also now includes a baby toothbrush to promote oral health from the very beginning of a baby’s life.

“The arrival of a new baby is a wonderful moment for every family in Aberdeenshire but, as every new parent no doubt appreciates, the costs of welcoming a new addition to the family are significant – particularly when household budgets are under increasing pressure with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Regardless of the circumstances of new mums and dads, receiving a baby box as a celebration of their new arrivals – and the essential items needed for the first six months of their child’s life – really is a welcome gift.

“And the addition of a toothbrush in the baby box for the first time will hopefully encourage good dental health from the beginning and all the way through life.”

Ms Martin continued: “The Baby Box is one of many transformative actions the SNP is taking to make a real difference to children and families on low incomes – like the game changing Scottish Child payment, which will soon be £25 per week per child.