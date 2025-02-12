New home for iconic Top Gear vehicles at Grampian Transport Museum

GTM Museum Manager Ross McKirdy, Museum chairman Jason Dorey and Assistant Curator Nick Webb.

A mystery which has been puzzling vehicle enthusiasts across the country has been solved with a ‘bombshell’ announcement from Alford based Grampian Transport Museum.

Ever since the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu announced last year that they were to close their long running ‘World of Top Gear’ exhibition after 15 years, fans across the country have been asking where would the irreplaceable iconic vehicle collection resurface?

Now we have the answer. When GTM Museum Manager Ross McKirdy and Assistant Curator Nick Webb spotted the announcement of the exhibition closure they recognised the opportunity to conserve many of the vehicles and keep them available for the public to continue to enjoy, especially those in Scotland who may not have been able to get to Hampshire based Beaulieu.

Ross takes up the story: “When we saw the announcement that ‘The World of Top Gear’ exhibition was to close our immediate reaction was ‘Could we possibly…??’ and the first of a series of phone calls was made to BBC Studios. Now we are delighted to announce that many of the most iconic vehicles have a new home here in the beautiful North-East of Scotland. A number of the exhibits will require some conservation by our team due to their poor condition, after which they will be on display when our 2025 season opens on Friday 29th March in our brand new exhibition “And On That Bombshell…”

Look what the wind blew in, might need the AA!

Grampian Transport Museum is an award-winning museum located in the heart of Donside. For years it has enjoyed a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice award and 4 Star Visit Scotland rating with an exhibition which includes the world’s second oldest Rolls Royce, the unique Guy Martin Collection and it is Scotland’s only museum affiliated to the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust (BMCT).

Nick Webb is coordinating the exhibition changeover in Alford: “To keep our displays fresh GTM changes around a third of its exhibition every year over the closed winter period, so we are used to hard work, but this year we are exceptionally busy! Initially we will undertake some remedial conservation on the vehicles after their journey north and rearrange the museum to display them to all their fans. There is a tremendous amount of work involved but our team here is amazing. Keep an eye on our website (www.gtm.org.uk) and social media for updates as we make progress towards opening day.”

Museum chairman Jason Dorey is naturally delighted with the 2025 exhibition plans. “In 2022 a group of staff, volunteers and trustees met to set an updated 10year strategy for the charity. We all agreed that within that time frame we wanted Grampian Transport Museum to be recognised as ‘The most exciting Transport Heritage Experience in Scotland’. Thanks to the team’s foresight and hard work we are well on our way to achieving that goal as this is VERY exciting indeed!

