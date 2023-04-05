New home at Haddo country Park for Tree of Trees

Haddo Country Park has received one of only 350 trees that formed part of a living sculpture outside Buckingham Palace.

Lady Aberdeen planted the tree as the King's representative in the community.

The “Tree of Trees” was a sculpture designed by Thomas Heatherwick, it stood tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

On March 29 the official tree planting took place at Haddo Country Park, the tree was placed on the Scot’s Mile near the balustrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Joanna Aberdeen, vice lord lieutenant of Aberdeenshire planted the tree with her grandchildren and children from the Haddo Kindergarten.

Lady Aberdeen said: “What a lovely gathering here on this special day.

"It is a great honour to be asked to plant this beautiful tree. What a privilege to have this beautiful tree presented to us, it demonstrates the standing of Haddo in the community.”

Haddo Country Park, owned and managed by Aberdeenshire Council, continues to recover from Storm Arwen.

Staff and volunteers have planted almost 700 trees, with many more planned over the coming months and years.