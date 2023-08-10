New faces at the helm of Scottish Fishermen's Federation

A new president has been elected by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Hannah Fennell, head of the Orkney Fisheries Association, has taken over from Ian Gatt who has stood down after his second spell in the role.

Sheila Keith, executive officer of Shetland Fishermen’s Association, is the new vice-president.

Both were elected at the organisation’s recent annual general meeting, held in Orkney.

Hello and goodbye: Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith. Pic: SFF

Hannah said: “I am incredibly pleased and deeply honoured to have been elected as the president of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.

“This appointment represents a tremendous responsibility, and I am humbled by the trust and confidence that the members of the SFF have placed in me.

"As president, I am committed to continuing the good work of the SFF, advocating tirelessly for the interests of our fishing industry and coastal communities.

“I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of our hardworking fishermen.”

Ms Keith said: “I am delighted to serve as the vice-president of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and thank my predecessors for their hard work to date.

"Many challenges lie ahead for an industry that deserves more recognition for the hard work that goes into to putting healthy and climate-friendly food on our tables.

“I look forward to working with the SFF staff and members to ensure the issues confronted the industry are dealt with to help build a viable and sustainable future for the Scottish fleet.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Hannah and Sheila into their new roles, and I look forward to working with them as we represent our members’ interests and promote this great industry.

“As well as recognising Ian Gatt for his unstinting service, not only since 2016 but during his first spell in the role between 2007 and 2010, I would like to thank him for the invaluable help and support he has provided to me since I was appointed as CEO back in 2019.”