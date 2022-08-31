New Deputy Lieutenant appointed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Deputy Lieutenant, Mr John Cruickshank

The new Deputy Lieutenant is Mr John Cruickshank of Stonehaven and he will assist Mr Macphie with his duties on behalf of HM The Queen in the County.

Mr Cruickshank had a successful career in the oil industry with Elf and Talisman Energy in Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur, and since retiring, he has been very active in community affairs in Stonehaven.

Since 2015, he has been Convener of Stonehaven Horizon Project, leading over 40 volunteers with the aim of improving and maintaining gardens and landscaped areas around the town, including recent participation in the Beautiful Scotland competition judged earlier in August.

Mr Macphie said: “I am delighted that John has agreed to be appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant, and I am sure he will prove to be a valuable member of my team and assist me in my duties on behalf of The Queen.

"He has made a brilliant job leading the Horizon Project in Stonehaven and they have made a real difference in the appearance of the Town for both residents and visitors.”

The Lord Lieutenant acts as The Queen’s representative in Kincardineshire, and which is still the original County and not affected by local authority boundaries.

He welcomes any Royal visitors to the County and his Office arrange any Royal visits including recent visits by Prince Charles to Castleton Fruit Farm at Fordoun and The Princess Royal to Deeside Rugby Club at Banchory and Ringlink offices in Laurencekirk.

He also makes visits on behalf of The Queen to celebrate 100th Birthdays and Diamond Weddings.