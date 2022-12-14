New Crathes Hall project halted

After a lot of work and community consultation, which led to approved planning permission and a building warrant, the Trustees of Crathes Hall have had to halt the new hall project.

The Trustees have brought a halt to the hall project for the time being.

The main cause is down to a lack of substantial funding that would have enabled us to build the hall.

Despite completing applications to numerous trusts and funding bodies it has become apparent that the funds required are just not available at this time.

Contributing factors such as the Covid pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis have all led to a substantial increase in the cost of building materials which has seen the projected cost of the new hall almost double to well over £1 million.

Whilst this decision is hugely disappointing, the Trustees focus will now turn to the existing hall.

They need to identify what requires to be done, not only to futureproof and improve the fabric of the current building, but to develop what we have into a hall fit for the 21st century.

Any comments or suggestions will be appreciated and considered by the Trustees and can be sent to [email protected]

Crathes Hall was built in 1929 following a gift of land from the then Laird of Crathes Estate.

Since then it has been at the heart of the Crathes Community, hosting many diverse events and acting as a meeting place for local residents.

