New board members for Cairngorms National Park Authority

The results are in following the Cairngorms National Park Authority board elections, with both new and familiar faces round the table at the latest board meeting.

By Dawn Renton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:32 BST
New members: From left Kenny Deans, Lauren MacCallum, Paul Gibb, John Kirk and Eleanor Mackintosh.
New members: From left Kenny Deans, Lauren MacCallum, Paul Gibb, John Kirk and Eleanor Mackintosh.
New members: From left Kenny Deans, Lauren MacCallum, Paul Gibb, John Kirk and Eleanor Mackintosh.

Five community representatives are elected to serve on the Park board for a period of four years.

The election count took place on Thursday 23 March at the Craig MacLean Leisure Centre in Grantown-on-Spey, with an average turn out of 36.5 per cent for the postal vote.

The results are as follows:

Ward 1 - Highland/Perth & Kinross (main communities - Blair Atholl, Dalwhinnie, Kingussie and Newtonmore) – Kenny Deans

Ward 3 - Highland (main communities - Carrbridge, Cromdale, Grantown and Nethybridge) – John Kirk

Ward 4 - Moray (main communities - Cockbridge, Glenlivet, Strathdon and Tomintoul) – Eleanor Christina Mackintosh

Ward 5 Aberdeenshire/Angus/Perth & Kinross (main communities - Ballater and Braemar) – Paul Edward Gibb

No poll was held for Ward 2, as only one candidate – Lauren MacCallum – was nominated, and is therefore declared to be elected to the Cairngorms National Park Authority board.

Xander McDade, Cairngorms National Park Authority board convener said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the elections to the Park Authority board.

"It was very encouraging to see so many people put themselves forward. Congratulations to our new members, Kenny, Paul and Lauren and welcome back Eleanor and John.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Deirdre Falconer for her valuable contribution to the National Park as the representative for Ward 1 for the last four years.

"And I would particularly like to thank outgoing member for Ward 2, Willie MacKenna, who has served on the Park Authority board since the very beginning. We are very grateful for his twenty years of service. His wisdom and knowledge will be much missed.”