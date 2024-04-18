New Berwickshire flag to be officially raised for the first time

The aim is to make it a community event to be enjoyed by all and a small number of special guests will be invited, including the creators of the five shortlisted designs. It will be held at Berwickshire High School from 2pm.

As well as the Lord-Lieutenant, others involved in the ceremony will include the school rector, Bruce Robertson, Berwickshire Civic Society committee members, Philip Tibbetts - Scotland’s flag expert, and the school pipers.

The creators of the five shortlisted designs have also been invited. They include 10-year-old Jack Dixon of Ellemford, a pupil at Duns Primary School.

The new flag for Berwickshire

Adrian Smith, Chairman of Berwickshire Civic Society, said: “I’m delighted that Berwickshire High School can lend us their very visible flagpole in Duns, the County Town of Berwickshire, to host our Flag Raising Day.

“It has a great roadside position where the red school flag can be seen most days. The school is a flagship for a modern school building with grounds maintained at a very high standard. We are grateful that they can host us in this setting and hope they will fly their new county flag with pride.”

The initiative to develop the new flag received a grant of £2,410 from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders.

Gareth Baird, Chairman of the Fund, said: “The new Berwickshire flag is an important symbol for the local community, encapsulating the area’s unique heritage and surroundings. We’re delighted that funds generated by the Fallago Rigg windfarm have played an important part in creating this new flag and look forward to seeing it proudly flying in locations right across the county.”