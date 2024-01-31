New 3G artificial grass football pitches and changing facilities to be built in four North East locations after £1.3 million of funding
The money is part of a £6m scheme in partnership with the Scottish FA, and the UK Government hopes to help 40 projects across Scotland from the major package.
A total of £150,000 has also been awarded to the Meadows Sports Centre in Ellon to develop a new state-of-the-art pitch with floodlights.
The largest sum of £463,000 is being given to Aberdeen Sports Village to create a new 3G pitch at Keith Park
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid hailed the announcement as "transformational", and believes the upgrades will improve physical and mental health.
He said: “This is fantastic news for both Peterhead in my constituency but also the wider North East region as a whole.
“Grassroots facilities are essential for nurturing future sporting talent and these significant sums of funding will encourage more people to get active, both helping their physical and mental wellbeing.
“In recent years, the achievements of Scotland’s men’s and women’s football teams have been phenomenal and are down to the dedication of our volunteers and participants at grassroots level.
“This transformational funding from the UK government will help to sustain and grow grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.”