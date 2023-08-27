Nessie hunters hear ‘four distinctive noises’ in search for Loch Ness Monster

The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years is under way as “incredibly excited” hunters hope to get closer to finding out what the mythical creature is

Loch Ness Monster hunters have heard “four distinctive noises” as around 200 volunteers braved “horrific” weather to take part in the biggest search for the mythical creature in 50 years.

Affectionately known as Nessie and popular in Scottish folklore since the 1930s, the hunt for the elusive water monster continued on Sunday, with dozens of volunteers lining the banks of the famous Scottish loch just outside Inverness.

Around 300 people also tuned in the efforts via a livestream.

Loch Ness Research Project vessel 'Deepscan' takes monster hunters on a search trip on Loch Ness in the hope of spotting the elusive monster. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Alan McKenna, from Edinburgh, took part on a boat using a hydrophone system, which he said was “an underwater microphone so we can listen to the underwater world of Loch Ness”.

He said a test of the system on Friday had already raised questions about Nessie’s whereabouts. “When we were testing the equipment, we did hear four distinctive noises that we didn’t know where it was coming from,” he said. “We didn’t know the origin of it was, which is quite exciting.”

Mr McKenna added: “The weather in Scotland was horrific over the weekend, so much so that the Scottish Highland Games were cancelled for the first time in 75 years, but that didn’t stop us – and that didn’t stop our volunteers.

“We’ve had people coming from all over the world. We’ve had people from Spain, France, Germany and we had a Finnish couple.

People swim off Dores Beach at Loch Ness. The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in five decades got underway in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Andy Buchanan

“We’ve had news teams from Japan, Australia, America and it has been really good. We’ve all kind of banded together. It’s been fantastic.”

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness centre, said he felt there was “something” in the lake worth looking for, adding: “I believe there is something big lurking in the depths of Loch Ness.