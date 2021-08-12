Neil Gaiman spots himself in New York Times crossword puzzle

The novelist and screenwriter, known for books including Stardust, American Gods and Coraline, told followers on Twitter on Thursday: “Today I am 31 Down.”

“Unless you are already doing the NYT crossword,” he added, “in which case don't look at this tweet until you're finished.”

The clue for 31 Down in the US newspaper read simply: “Author Gaiman”.

The 60-year-old, who spends part of each year at his home on the Isle of Skye, joked that the clue was “not insoluble”.

Last May, Gaiman, who was born in Hampshire, was criticised for travelling to Skye from New Zealand during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

But the author, who is a UK taxpayer and whose name is on Scottish voter rolls, denied the trip broke coronavirus rules, stating: “You are allowed to go home.”

