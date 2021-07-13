Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi, 28, also known to his friends as "Nehe", was last seen at about 4pm on Friday July 9 in the Ashwood area of Aberdeen.
At that time he went missing, police said the 28-year-old was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown canvas shoes.
He is described as 6 feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.
Enquiries are ongoing to try and trace the missing 28-year-old.
Police have urged those with any information on Nehemiah and his whereabouts to contact them via phone or via an online portal.
A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Nehemiah can contact Police on 101 or use the Contact Us form here https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/“Please quote ref: PS-20210712-3363.”