Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi, 28, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday July 9 in the Ashwood area of Aberdeen (Photo: Police Scotland).

Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi, 28, also known to his friends as "Nehe", was last seen at about 4pm on Friday July 9 in the Ashwood area of Aberdeen.

At that time he went missing, police said the 28-year-old was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown canvas shoes.

He is described as 6 feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Enquiries are ongoing to try and trace the missing 28-year-old.

Police have urged those with any information on Nehemiah and his whereabouts to contact them via phone or via an online portal.

A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Nehemiah can contact Police on 101 or use the Contact Us form here https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/“Please quote ref: PS-20210712-3363.”

