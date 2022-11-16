Need for improvements on the A90 Ellon

The A90 Ellon onwards continues to cause concern and in particular the Toll of Birness junction.

Cllr Owen is calling for transport improvements sooner rather than later on the A90.

Cllr Gillian Owen said: “The North East of Scotland is the engine room of the Scottish economy and I continue to draw attention for the need of improvements on the A90 Ellon onwards.

“The most recent update that I have received states the following:

‘A tender has been issued to undertake a refresh analysis of the data and policy case for change around the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions and the A90/A952 north of Ellon.

‘This will update the work previously done and inform the next steps for making the case for investment in this corridor.

‘The potential impact and opportunities of the Green Freeport bid will be included in this analysis. The work is currently on PCS for tender.

‘We await the final publication of STPR2 and thereafter the accompanying Scottish Transport Investment Programme. This not likely to come forward until next year now.’

Councillor Owen continued: “This is good news, but more time is being wasted.

“It is really disappointing to learn that only £68 k has been spent on the A90 Toll of Birness over the last five years.

"Commuter numbers are increasing, and now more than ever improvements need to be carried out at this blackspot.

"The Scottish Government needs to take urgent action, and this doesn’t mean using Developer Obligations from Developers in Mintlaw that are paid to the council to assistant with upgrading infrastructure improvements which will be impacted by the development.

"Not to improve a Transport Scotland junction a few miles down the road.

"Monies need to be found urgently to ensure motorists who continue using that stretch of the A90 do so safely.”

In conclusion Councillor Owen added: “It is vital that these transport improvements are made if we are to achieve a Freeport area in Aberdeen and Peterhead.