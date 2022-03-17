Screen grab from the Twitter feed of Tulip Siddiq @TulipSiddiq of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being reunited with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabrielle at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori reunited with loved ones after years of a “long and cruel separation”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow British Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori touched down on British soil for the first time since she was detained in Iran six years ago.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:38 am

The mother-of-one, whose husband Richard has long campaigned for her release, left Iran with fellow British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, on Wednesday after their release was secured.

Sharing photographs from the flight on Twitter Stephanie Al-Qaq, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign Office, said there was “relief and joy” as the British-Iranians and officials left Tehran.

We look at a round up of the images that capture their emotional return to Britain.

1. The plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives at Brize Norton

The plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after she was freed from detention by Iranian authorities. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Photo: Steve Parsons

Photo Sales

2. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire,

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after they was freed from detention by Iranian authorities. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022.

Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales

3. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after they was freed from detention by Iranian authorities. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales

4. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained for six years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Next Page
Page 1 of 3