Sharing photographs from the flight on Twitter Stephanie Al-Qaq, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign Office, said there was “relief and joy” as the British-Iranians and officials left Tehran.
We look at a round up of the images that capture their emotional return to Britain.
1. The plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives at Brize Norton
The plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after she was freed from detention by Iranian authorities. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Photo: Steve Parsons
2. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire,
Photo: Leon Neal
3. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori
Photo: Leon Neal
4. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained for six years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.
Photo: Leon Neal