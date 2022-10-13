NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.

Several branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.

Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closures, indicating most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part of the business.

NatWest said it will contact its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure.

Henley-on-Thames

Thame

Cheltenham Bath Road

Ayr

Dundee

Devizes

Beeston

Berkhamsted

St Neots

Cleethorpes

Broadstone

Market Harborough

Clitheroe

Eastleigh

Shipley

Ilkley

Buxton

Glossop

Aberdeen

Southsea

Tonbridge

Sandbach

Waterlooville

Cheadle

Glasgow

Headington

Caterham

Oxted

Coventry Walsgrave Road

Edinburgh

Gerrards Cross

Lewes High Street

Balham

Uckfield

Addiscombe

Stourbridge

Whitehaven

Wetherby

Potters Bar

Bromsgrove

Wokingham

Bloomsbury Parrs

