NatWest closures: In full - The 43 NatWest bank branches closing across the UK
NatWest has said it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK.
NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.
Several branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.
Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closures, indicating most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part of the business.
NatWest said it will contact its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure.
Henley-on-Thames
Thame
Cheltenham Bath Road
Ayr
Dundee
Devizes
Beeston
Berkhamsted
St Neots
Cleethorpes
Broadstone
Market Harborough
Clitheroe
Eastleigh
Shipley
Ilkley
Buxton
Glossop
Aberdeen
Southsea
Tonbridge
Sandbach
Waterlooville
Cheadle
Glasgow
Headington
Caterham
Oxted
Coventry Walsgrave Road
Edinburgh
Gerrards Cross
Lewes High Street
Balham
Uckfield
Addiscombe
Stourbridge
Whitehaven
Wetherby
Potters Bar
Bromsgrove
Wokingham
Bloomsbury Parrs
Upper Parkstone