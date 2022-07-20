National Trust for Scotland receives substantial funding for repair projects

Various sites will benefit from the £250,000 boost which will go towards carrying out essential repairs and conservation at some of Scotland’s most loved heritage spots including Crathes Castle in Banchory.

The grant offers support to conservation-standard repair projects across Scotland and will help the National Trust for Scotland, work towards some of the targets and deliver necessary investments set out in the ambitious 10-year-strategy it launched earlier this year.

With over 100 sites across the country, from stunning landscapes to castles, to historic buildings and renowned sites, Scotland’s largest independent conservation charity aims to be the leading provider of inspiring heritage visitor experiences.

Sarah Mackinnon (left), Amy Eastwood

Sarah MacKinnon, Head of Building Surveying Operations at National Trust for Scotland, said: “At the National Trust for Scotland, we do what we do for the love of Scotland. We are lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible places, full of history and heritage every day and it is so important to us that we do everything we can to ensure that they are preserved to the highest degree and that visitors far and wide can experience heritage at its best.

“Over the last few years we have learned just how positive an impact access to Scotland’s heritage can have on the public, and we want to ensure and enhance future access for everyone, by improving the conditions of the wonderful places in our care, enabling visitors to appreciate the nature, beauty and heritage that we can offer.”