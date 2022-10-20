The RHA’s National Lorry Week roadshow joined councillors in celebrating the local haulage industry.

In attendance was Councillor Alastair Forsyth showing his support for the industry.

He was joined by Councillor Jenny Nicol, Councillor Neil Baillie, RHA Area Manager Sharon Cumming, RHA Key Account Manager Martin Dean, and Director of Caledonian Logistics Gary Hughes.

The event came ahead of National Lorry Week (24 - 30 October), which sees the RHA visiting schools and colleges across the country, to promote careers to the next generation, as well as meeting with MPs, operators and lorry drivers across the UK to celebrate the industry.

Caledonian Logistics wrapped a brand-new Mercedes lorry specifically for the event, displayed alongside the National Lorry Week liveried DAF XG, which is being used for the RHA’s four-week roadshow. The firm are currently working in partnership with the RHA’s Bathgate facility to train new drivers in Scotland, as a way of addressing the national driver shortage.

Despite recent improvement, it is estimated there is currently a shortage of around 50,000 drivers in the UK. The road transport industry plays a vital role in supplying everything that we rely on, from food and drink to clothing and medicine, and is under tremendous pressure to recruit.

Councillor Alastair Forsyth said: “The opportunity to visit the Caledonian Logistics Hub in Kintore was one I was looking forward to. As an elected member of Aberdeenshire Council, I understand the importance of Transport Logistics, it cannot be understated; every material we consume is brough to us by some form of road transport.

“The Road Haulage Association’s National Lorry Week is one that I can identify with and support. The industry offers a wide spectrum of worthwhile career destinations from tradesmen and women, apprenticeships, to profession's requiring degree standard education.

“I hope that future National Lorry Week events can be showcased in our schools and colleges throughout Scotland and the UK, giving our students a flavour of what the industry can offer.”

