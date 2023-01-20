National body appoints Peterhead town centre regeneration facilitator

SURF, Scotland’s Regeneration Forum, has announced that Peterhead has joined its national regeneration programme, with Linda Hendry appointed as local facilitator, to lead on activities designed to improve the town centre for residents, workers and visitors.

As a national charity that promotes the regeneration of places with social and economic challenges, SURF operates an ‘Alliance for Action’ programme. The programme has been running since 2013 and is funded by the Scottish Government.

The part-time Peterhead Facilitator post is initially funded for two years. In the new role, Linda will help support local partners in the development of a range of practical regeneration activity.

SURF will support enhanced collaboration on locally identified priorities, and strengthen links between Peterhead’s challenges and assets to wider regeneration policy and resources.

Linda took up the position last Monday and has a wealth of knowledge and experience of the regeneration context in Peterhead and Aberdeenshire.

Linda was previously Business Improvement District Manager for Rediscover Peterhead. From 2017-22, she worked in a range of relevant roles for Aberdeenshire Council, including as Area Project Officer, and has volunteer experience as chair of a Community Council.

Derek Rankine, SURF Policy Manager, said: “The recruitment panel was impressed with the depth of Linda’s track record in project management, community engagement, cross-sector partnership working, and town centre regeneration.

"Linda will hit the ground running with a particularly strong knowledge of local players and dynamics, and will bring high level of enthusiasm to the role. My SURF colleagues and I look forward to working with her.”

Linda said: “I am really looking forward to starting in my new role, and working closely with local partners to expand on regeneration activity, by utilising my skills and experience.

"Peterhead town centre has so much potential. I look forward to working closely with partners and stakeholders on projects that have been identified locally, and supporting their progress for the benefit of the town. A lot of consultation activity has happened in the past and I look forward to helping develop this into practical outcomes that improve the town centre.”

Mark Morgan, local community volunteer, recruitment panelist for the new SURF role, and European Director for Stella’s Voice, said: “The appointment of Linda and the support of SURF is a great catalyst for Peterhead at the start of 2023 to engage with local groups and help cultivate partnerships that will help identify the opportunities and develop a culture of co-operation to overcome local challenges and bring about tangible, credible and lasting change for good in our community.”

Cllr. Dianne Beagrie, Buchan Area Committee Chair in Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We look forward to working with Linda and the SURF team, along with community partners, in a collective effort to bring real impact to the town centre.”

