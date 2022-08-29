Nasa rocket launch: When will Artemis 1 moon mission launch after flight cancelled?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 40 minutes before the rocket was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the space agency said it was encountering an “unplanned stop”.

The flight was set to be the first in the agency’s Artemis programme and will be uncrewed this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

Nasa will launch its new moon rocket later today, marking the next chapter in putting humans back on the moon. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

Nasa expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the moon in 2025.

The Artemis 1 mission will see the first launch of the new 322ft tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world’s most powerful rocket to date.

It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the moon’s orbit.

Here’s everything you need to know

What cancelled the Artemis 1 launch?

An engine problem postponed the launch of Nasa’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch.

Around 40 minutes before the rocket was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the space agency said it was encountering an “unplanned stop”.

Engineers attempted to rectify a temperature issue with one of the engines, after earlier tackling a liquid nitrogen leak during final lift-off preparations.

The launch had been given a two-hour window beginning 1.33pm BST (08.33 EST) on Monday, 29 August from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida – but the flight has been scrubbed.

The space agency said: “Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has called a scrub of the attempt of the launch of Artemis 1.

“The issue that came up was an engine bleed which couldn’t be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration.

“It was mostly tanked but not completely tanked.

“Engineers are now working on a plan to continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that didn’t work out.”

They added that the first opportunity for the next launch attempt will be September 2 depending on how the engine bleed develops.

It is understood 5 September is the next proposed date if they cannot launch.

Artemis 1 launch: How to watch live

The Artemis 1 launch will be able to be viewed live on NASA’s Youtube channel HERE

The stream can also be viewed on their official site – while most major news sites will be carrying the launch.

Stars including Jack Black, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Josh Groban are billed to appear at the live-streamed launch.

How long is the Artemis mission?

The mission duration is 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes, and in total it will travel 1.3 million miles, before splashing down on October 10.

NASA expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the Moon in 2025.

UK involvement in Artemis programme

The UK is part of the Artemis programme, making contributions to the Lunar Gateway – a space station currently in development with the European Space Agency – working alongside the US, Europe, Canada and Japan.

The Artemis mission will be tracked in the UK from Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall.

Libby Jackson, exploration science manager at the UK Space Agency, said: “The first launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket is an important step for the global space community as we prepare to return humans to the moon.