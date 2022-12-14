Naloxone roll out begins in North East Division

120 Naloxone kits are being distributed to operational officers up to and including the rank of Inspector across North East Division, who are being trained in the use of the intra-nasal sprays.

This is the first time officers in North East division are receiving the personal issue kit.

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation.

It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids/opiates and can buy the casualty critical minutes until ambulance clinicians arrive on scene.

Officers will undertake online training before receiving the first aid equipment to carry as they go about their duties. Police Scotland officers already undertake in-depth first aid training.

The carriage and administration of Naloxone by an officer is an extension of their first aid skills.

Training and issuing of kit across the country to all operational officers is expected to be completed early in 2023.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie, Divisional Commander for North East Division, said: "Drug misuse can have devastating effects on individuals, families and entire communities, and by training and equipping our officers with Naloxone I hope we can have a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people and affect positive changes in attitude.

"Policing is about far more than law enforcement, and the preservation of life is a core duty for officers.

"Using Naloxone as a first aid resource to help someone experiencing an overdose can buy them vital minutes to allow professional medical help to arrive, and I very much welcome the roll-out in the North East."

Police Scotland piloted the carriage and use of Naloxone by its officers last year as part of a public health approach to addressing the country’s drug death rates.

Officers in four areas – Falkirk, Grangemouth & Stirling; Dundee City; Glasgow East, Caithness, and local custody suites – began carrying the single use intra-nasal sprays in March 2021.

Since then it has been used in at least 95 incidents by officers, with positive outcomes on all but four occasions.

In three of the four incidents, officers suspected the individual was already deceased, however, they administered Naloxone to give the casualty every possible chance at recovery.

In the fourth instance the individual did not regain consciousness and later died in hospital.

The circumstances leading to Naloxone administrations by police have been varied, and have included incidents where officers have discovered unconscious casualties during patrols, or being alerted to an overdose by a member of the public.

Other incidents have involved people in police custody, during police Public Order incidents and the execution of a search warrant.

Naloxone has also been administered to people intending to complete suicide.