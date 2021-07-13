The 41-year-old, from Forres, was driving a blue Citroen DS3 on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn, when the accident happened at around 7pm on Sunday.

Her family has asked for privacy, said Police Scotland.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family and friends at this terrible time as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to please contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of July 11.”

