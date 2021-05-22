'My stomach's been in knots all week': Hibernian fans head to Leith pubs for Scottish Cup Final

While fans have been advised not to travel to Glasgow, as it remains in level three for another week, many have taken to the streets and pubs of Leith to watch the much-anticipated Scottish Cup Final.

Edinburgh Lord Provost, Frank Ross, tweeted this morning to wish luck to the Hibernian team and reminded fans to put health and safety at the heart of their viewing plans: “Good luck today @HibernianFC

“If you plan on watching the game I urge you to please continue to follow the ongoing guidance. With things still so precarious it’s vital that we continue to stick to the nationwide regulations – for all our safety. Enjoy the game!"

Hibernian fans are taking advantage of pubs now allowed to serve alcohols indoors to watch the much-anticipated match against St Johnstone FC.

Fan James Gardiner, of Clermiston, told the Evening News: “My stomach’s been in knots all week. If we score first, I can’t see us getting beaten. Our top three have 47 between them I think if they turn up we win 3-0.

"My concern is if they [St Johnstone] score first and they defend very good, but I am very confident this Hibs team are a confident team when they play football on the deck.”

Like many fans, Mr Gardiner is keeping hopes and spirits high ahead of today’s kick-off at 2pm.

"We have players in the team that have been there and will get through this game. Bring it home Hibs," he added.

"I am ready. Come on Hibs!" said James Gardiner of Clermiston ahead of the Scottish Cup Final this afternoon.

Fans have flocked to pubs in Edinburgh, with level two restrictions now allowing them to gather indoors and watch the match with a pint in hand.

Steven and Mikey Freedman are two such fans and will be watching the game from The Torino bar in Leith today.

Mikey said he was “pretty confident today” and that “the pressure is off” after Hibs took the Scottish Cup in 2016.

“Five years ago we made history,” he said. “So to an extent we can relax, enjoy the occasion and hope the boys bring the trophy home.”