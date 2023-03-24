All Sections
Murder inquiry after death of woman, 74, in Fishcross

By Emma Lawson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT
Officers were called to The Engine Green area of Fishcross in Clackmannanshire on Sunday March 19 at around 7.35am after receiving reports that a 74-year-old woman had died.

Following a post-mortem examination, the death is now being treated as murder, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, March 19, 2023, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross.

“Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way.

“Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct enquiries.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry.”