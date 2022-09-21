Much loved Braemar GP hits 60

Expecting to leave for the day to celebrate privately, Dr Cruickshank was ‘ambushed’ in his surgery by Braemar Care co-ordinator Susie Farquharson and Cllr Geva Blackett with residents Pat Thomson and Margaret Garden bearing a card and a special cake baked by Braemar resident Sandra Bain.

Cllr Blackett said: “Dr Cruickshank has saved many lives here in Braemar over the past 30 years or so with his amazing approach to his profession.

"Ring him at 2am and he comes round, he has delivered the Covid vaccines, his surgery has operated continuously, nothing is too much trouble. He is one in a million and this community is so lucky to have him. He may have hit 60 but he is definitely not out.”