MSP presents Murdoch Allan with Parliamentary Motion

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin recently visited Murdoch Allan in Hatton to present them with a parliamentary motion she raised to celebrate the 20 years since they took over the old Simmers factory.

The former Simmers factory was earmarked for closure by United Biscuits but Murdoch Allan and Son stepped in and took over the factory, which represented a significant expansion for the business.

Ms Martin visited the Hatton shop along with Councillor Stephen Smith and spoke with managing director Paul Allan, who shared news of their product expansion as they have now launched their craft gin and vodka which are distilled from scratch onsite.

Mr Allan said: “It was a pleasure to see Gillian Martin once again and a real honour for the company and the staff to be recognised in this way by the Scottish Parliament.

Katrina and Paul Allan with Gillian Martin MSP, and Cllr Stephen Smith.

“From a situation 20 years ago where Hatton was about to lose a major employer, I was proud that Murdoch Allan and Son were able to step in and ensure that over a century of excellence would continue as it does to this day with quality products made by our dedicated workforce.

“I look forward to many more years of success from our base in Hatton.”

Councillor Smith added: “Murdoch Allan and Son have gone from strength to strength over the past 20 years since they saved the former Simmers factory from closure.

“Through my job at the time, I played a small part in the process of getting United Biscuits to sell the factory to a competitor when the company had earmarked the site as land for housing and it’s great that the baking tradition in Hatton continues.”

Ms Martin said: “Murdoch Allan is a thriving family-run Aberdeenshire business producing top quality bread, cakes, pastries and craft spirits, and I was delighted to lodge a motion in parliament to congratulate Murdoch Allan on its 20th anniversary of operating from the Hatton site.