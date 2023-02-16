MSP encourages vaccination and screenings to prevent cervical cancer

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has urged women to take up their invitations for regular cervical screenings and urged parents to get their daughters vaccinated against HPV during a Scottish Parliament debate on cervical cancer prevention week.

In a debate led by Ruth Maguire MSP, who is in recovery from cervical cancer herself, Martin spoke about how women can confuse cervical cancer symptoms with that of existing fibroids, endometriosis, or menopausal issues.

Ms Martin said: “We get used to a certain amount of pain and discomfort, and we often just struggle on and pass it off.

"I say to women: do not do that, because you need to find out what is really going on.”

Gillian Martin highlighted a number of symptoms

Speaking on the symptoms of cervical cancer, Gillian Martin has highlighted the following:

vaginal bleeding that's unusual for you – this includes during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual changes to vaginal discharge pain during sex pain in your lower back, between your hip bones, or in your lower tummy

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women between the ages of 25 and 35.

Around six women in Scotland per week are diagnosed with cervical cancer, however it is a preventable disease and can be treatable.

Ms Martin added: “The two most important things we can do to prevent cervical cancer is going to our regular cervical screenings, and getting our girls vaccinated.

"The Scottish Government is taking action by offering HPV vaccines to girls aged 12-13, as well as catch-up vaccines for those up to the age of 26.

!NHS Scotland also provides cervical screening to all women aged 25-64.

“Although cervical cancer is a common cancer today, the good news is that it could easily become one of the rarest with all of our daughters being offered the HPV vaccination.

