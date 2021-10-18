High street shop M&S have launched a recruitment drive for seasonal workers.

M&S are looking for 12,000 seasonal workers to support its stores over the Christmas period.

These are customer service assistant roles which span both Foods and Clothing & Home and are located all over the UK – every single store has vacancies.

Colleagues enjoy 20% discount both in store and on M&S.com.



Helen Milford, M&S Stores Director said: "Here at M&S we're busy preparing for the exciting Christmas period - and to help us deliver the famous M&S magic and sparkle our customers know us for, this year our fantastic store teams are looking for an additional 12,000 seasonal colleagues.

"With a range of start dates available and 20% colleague discount, apply today via the M&S careers website to join the M&S Family and be part of something special this Christmas."

To apply, applicants should visit here where roles are now live and new vacancies are being added all the time.

