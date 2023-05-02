MP writes to Humza Yousaf urging him to exempt Banff and Buchan ports from ‘catastrophic’ plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has written to Humza Yousaf urging him to exempt ports in his constituency from ‘catastrophic’ and ‘unworkable’ plans by the SNP-Green government for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

The MP’s letter follows comments last week from First Minister Humza Yousaf who said the proposals would not be imposed on communities “that do not want them”.

Mr Yousaf’s statement contrasted with his previous position that introducing HPMAs was a “red line” in the SNP’s agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Fresh doubt was also cast on his comments about HPMAs after he failed to mention anything about the plans during his statement to MSPs last Tuesday about his programme for government.

​Mr Duguid has slammed the ‘catastrophic and ‘unworkable’ plans.

Mr Duguid has now asked the First Minister how he would assess the areas which would be included in his claim and urged Banff and Buchan to be exempt from having further HPMAs imposed on it.

He said the SNP-Green proposal, which restricts 20 times as much as plans for English waters, would be catastrophic for ports such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

He said: “I have written to Humza Yousaf asking him to practice what he preaches by ensuring the fishing industry and communities such as Banff and Buchan will not be impacted by implementation of HPMAs.

“These plans present the biggest threat to the north-east fishing industry for decades which is why fishing operations out of ports like Peterhead and Fraserburgh shouldn’t be included in these catastrophic proposals. I have regularly met with industry leaders throughout this process and helped stand up for our fishing industry here in the north-east and across Scotland.

“Humza Yousaf and the SNP must stop throwing warm words about and actually engage seriously with the industry and coastal communities to ease the concerns of the sector and the disastrous consequences HPMAs would have on their fleet.”