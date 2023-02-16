MP welcomes boost for north-east homes which are off gas grid

David Duguid MP has welcomed the announcement that north-east households off the gas grid are to receive the £200 Alternative Fuel Payment.

The Banff and Buchan MP has been tackling the issue on behalf of constituents since the measure was first announced and residents had been placing orders for heating oil.

The vast majority, including homes and farms in areas which use fuels such as heating oil, will automatically receive £200 through their electricity supplier as a credit on their bill throughout February.

A small minority of customers, such as those living in park homes with no direct energy supplier, will need to apply to receive the payment through an online portal that will launch later this month.

A credit of £150 will be provided to eligible customers across the north-east through the Non-Domestic Alternative Fuel Payment scheme. Suppliers will deliver this support up to March 10, with most customers expected to receive it later this month.