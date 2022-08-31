MP voices strong support for Insch Hospital at 100th anniversary event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Thomson MP with West Garioch SNP councillor Moray Grant.

The MP was speaking at an event in Insch last month organised by the Friends group to mark the centenary of the hospital.

Mr Thomson said: “I think it’s important to reflect on the fact that back in 1922 when the hospital opened it did so from public subscription. Now, perhaps it wasn’t all that unusual in an era before we had the National Health Service but one of the things that’s always struck me as remarkable in the n orth-east is the existence of the Friends of Insch Hospital group and the commitment over many years now to help to support the hospital, to support it in its role in the community, and when necessary to stand behind it and secure further commitments and where necessary to secure further investment and to put money of its own in over that time.

“So over that 100 years we’ve seen many, many changes in our world, in the local area and advances in healthcare. But one of the constants is the support Insch Hospital has always given to those in need of health and social care in our community.

“The importance that Insch and the surrounding community has always placed on having a local hospital to do those things, and also the community’s determination to see that continue in the future.

“We all know what a rough few years it has been coming through the pandemic and certainly healthcare has taken a hit through that time. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who’ve worked in our health service over that time in terms of treating us, helping us and nursing us.

“The Scottish Government in recognition of that is committing £10bn over the next decade to renewing and replacing healthcare facilities, whether that’s primary healthcare facilities or community-facing facilities like Insch Hospital.

“We can see some of that underway already with NHS Grampian in the £164m commitment going into the Baird and Anchor facilities currently being built in Aberdeen. So, there is a track record of NHS Grampian bidding-in to meet local needs and getting that support from the Scottish Government.

“With the strategic assessment which I understand has gone in from NHS Grampian in support in support of having a facility once again at Insch with beds, I very much look forward to seeing that get taken forward.