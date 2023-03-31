MP says ‘patching works are not enough’ on A90 at Hatton as repairs carried out after 20 cars forced off road by potholes in single day

While Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed repairs to the busy A90 at Hatton, he says patching works are simply ‘not enough’ afer 20 cars were forced ff the road by potholes in a single day.

Mr Duguid said “far more needs to be done than just a tick box exercise” and renewed calls for the A90 to be dualled between Ellon and Peterhead.

It comes as Amey started carriageway patching works on the road outside Hatton two months after recovery crews were sent out to rescue more than a dozen drivers as their cars suffered punctures and other damage. The works were due to be completed on Saturday.

The Scottish Government revealed it would not dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead after plans were rejected in favour of “climate change” measures, a decision which sparked anger with Mr Duguid who wrote to transport minister Jenny Gilruth following the announcement. Regional transport body Nestrans has also commissioned work to support the case for future investment on the A90 from Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh, with the results of the study due to be published later this year.

​Repairs were welcomed by David Duguid but he says patching is ‘not enough’

Mr Duguid said: "The atrocious state of the road at Hatton is unacceptable and has resulted in motorists having to shell out thousands of pounds to repair damaged vehicles. While I do welcome the long overdue repairs, the work should have been done months ago when the crater-sized potholes started forming.

"But Hatton isn’t the only stretch which requires substantial work to fix the road surface and far more needs to be done for the whole route rather than just a tick box exercise. I remain angry and disappointed at the Scottish Government’s attitude to the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead and the announcement which was made recently not to dual the road.

"North of Peterhead, the A90 continues to Fraserburgh and is an equally sorry state.