All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

MP calls on the UK and Scottish governments to ensure offshore wind impact on fishing industry is considered when new developments are assessed

David Duguid MP has called on the UK and Scottish governments to ensure the impact of offshore wind on the fishing industry is considered when new developments are assessed.
By Morag Kuc
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST

The Banff and Buchan MP wants to see considerations placed on a more obligatory or statutory footing rather than the voluntary basis that currently exists.

He has been contacted by the industry, including the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, who are concerned about the acceleration of offshore wind projects and the impact it will have on the fisheries sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Energy Minister and West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie will now meet with Mr Duguid and the Scottish Fishermen's Federation over the issue.

The Banff and Buchan MP wants to see considerations placed on a more obligatory or statutory footing.The Banff and Buchan MP wants to see considerations placed on a more obligatory or statutory footing.
The Banff and Buchan MP wants to see considerations placed on a more obligatory or statutory footing.

The MP, along with the fishing industry, says he recognises the importance of wind energy in helping deliver the energy transition, but wants to also promote the long-term sustainability of the industry and coastal communities.

Commenting, Mr Duguid said: “There are serious concerns from the fishing industry about the impact offshore wind and marine protection may have on the security of our food supplies.

"Neither myself or the industry want to stop renewable energy or marine conservation - far from it.

"But I believe these can be delivered while also preserving the fishing industry and our coastal communities,” he said.

“Voluntary codes and guidance are all very well but they have proven insufficient, which is why the industry and I are seeking a more obligatory or statutory process to ensure livelihoods and sustainability can be maintained.

“Also, the full impact on our fishing grounds and marine life of offshore wind farms and subsea cables needs to be better understood.

"As new developments move ahead, we cannot risk the future of fishermen or threaten the sustainability of our stocks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t want a repeat of the shambles created by the Scottish Government’s poorly thought through Highly Protect Marine Areas (HPMAs).

"I look forward to facilitating this important meeting between the Scottish Fishermen's Federation and the energy minister Andrew Bowie MP.”

Related topics:David DuguidAndrew BowieScottish Government