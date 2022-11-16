Mother and son in Remembrance Day parade in Banchory

A mother-and-son combination appeared for the first time in the pipe bands leading the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Banchory.

Mother-and-son piping duo Jip and Jack Andrew

Twelve-year-old Jack Andrew, pupil at Banchory Academy, and his mother, Dutch-born Jip, played their pipes in the second row of the combined pipe bands of Banchory and Grampian District.

The occasion proved a matter for some family celebration, for Jock and Jip only took up the pipes a year ago.

The combined bands, led by Pipe-Major Graham McKay of Grampian District Pipe Band, played well together, and were complemented on their turn-out.

The combined band of Banchory and Grampian District.

Young Jack admitted to being very proud in being in the bands leading the parade.

For Jip, the pipes represent an additional instrument, for she already plays the cello.

Gordon Casely, Jip Andrew and Jack Andrew (Photos: Janet McPherson)