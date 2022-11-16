Mother and son in Remembrance Day parade in Banchory

Twelve-year-old Jack Andrew, pupil at Banchory Academy, and his mother, Dutch-born Jip, played their pipes in the second row of the combined pipe bands of Banchory and Grampian District.
The occasion proved a matter for some family celebration, for Jock and Jip only took up the pipes a year ago.
The combined bands, led by Pipe-Major Graham McKay of Grampian District Pipe Band, played well together, and were complemented on their turn-out.
Young Jack admitted to being very proud in being in the bands leading the parade.
For Jip, the pipes represent an additional instrument, for she already plays the cello.